Best Black Friday Quest 2 deals: Where to save big, how to give as a gift

Scott Stein/CNET

Black Friday deals have reached the Quest 2 -- formerly the Oculus Quest 2, now the Meta Quest 2 -- and they're pretty good. It has been much easier to get your hands on a Quest 2 this year compared to last, but not because fewer people are interested. This is the most popular VR headset you can get today, and that means a lot of people will be giving them as gifts this year. If you're one of those people, we've got a collection of Black Friday deals you will want to take advantage of.

New for the Quest store this year is gifting, not just on your phone but within the headset. While there are no physical gift cards you can buy for the console to give to someone, you can always go into the Oculus app and send a gift to another user. Now you can also do that while you're inside the headset, assuming both you and the person you're giving the console to have a headset. If you do not have a headset, the standard Visa gift card works on the app just fine.

Want to see what the rest of the deals look like? Here's what we've found so far.

Quest 2 Deals

Right now the best Black Friday deals on the Quest 2 aren't discounts on the headset itself, but a bonus you get for buying the console. This means the standard price for the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Quest 2 will be what you see on Black Friday, and instead you will get a credit to use on a later purchase. Right now, you get $50 as a gift card when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 when the deal goes live.





It's expected more retailers will offer Black Friday deals on the Quest 2 as we get closer to the start of the event, but it's unlikely based on what we have seen so far there will be discounts on the actual console.

Great Quest 2 Accessories under $50

The best thing you can do with that $50 credit is get some great new things for your Quest 2 to improve the experience. Here are a few examples:









Looking for some other accessories? Here's a great roundup of our favorites.

We're also expecting a number of games to be discounted on the Quest store on either Black Friday or Cyber Monday.