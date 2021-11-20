Best Black Friday monitor deals

Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday deals are in full swing. Various sales events have been rolling out all month, but as Nov. 26 gets closer, our advice is buy early because a lot of hot-ticket items won't last long. Between shipping delays and chip shortages, all sorts of electronics have been in short supply.

We are less than a week away from Black Friday, and retailers are slashing prices on laptops, smartwatches, monitors and more. If you're looking to upgrade your current display or add an additional monitor to your setup, now is an excellent time to snag one at a great price.

We've searched through the Black Friday deals on monitors and have curated this list of our top picks to make your holiday shopping a little easier. We will continue to update this page as new deals roll in, so keep checking back. All prices are accurate as of Friday, Nov. 19.

Not all monitor discounts are really deals; some are just cheap prices on a model you really don't want to buy or a lower price that's not quite low enough given the model's specs. I follow some rules of thumb when trying to judge a monitor deal's worth, especially when I haven't tested the monitor myself, which may help you narrow down your selection. (You can find more guidance in our monitor buying guide and gaming monitor buying guide.) And given I've been tracking more than 100 potential monitor sales, narrowing down choices is quite important:

Monitors 27 inches or smaller do not benefit from being curved and can be worse than their flat counterparts. The only exception is if you plan to set up three of them in a semicircle, in which case the curve is really handy.

The only 24-inch monitors worth paying more than around $175 for are 360Hz gaming models or Adobe RGB (or better) color-accurate ones. You can get 27-inch models for the same money.

You can find 32-inch monitors at Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution on the cheap, but that's really too low for looking at all day. They're not terribly sharp, and if everything looks too small on a higher resolution display, you at least have the option of making things larger. But if everything looks too large on the FHD screen, you can't really make them smaller.

Unless you're really cash-strapped, try to avoid models with a color gamut of less than 99% sRGB.

Best deals on monitors happening now

Here are some great monitor options available now.

