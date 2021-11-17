FDA to consider Pfizer booster for all adults Apple to start DIY repairs for iPhones Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer The Wheel of Time review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Best Black Friday early deals on storage: SSDs, hard drives, microSD cards and more

Give the gift of faster performance and more digital storage this holiday season.

Every year you can find great Black Friday deals on storage for your game consoles and computers and 2021 is no different. It really is the best time of year to get more gigabytes to hold your files, music, movies, photos and games. This batch is the best deals we've found tucked into the Black Friday ads from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and more

Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe: $160

You save $40
Kingston

Need to beef up your internal storage in your laptop or desktop? This SSD gives you 2TB at an all-time low price. 

$160 at Amazon

WD 18TB Elements desktop hard drive: $340

You save $190
Wester Digital

The Elements desktop hard drive is basic USB 3.0 plug-and-play external storage that works with Windows PCs out of the box and can be easily reformatted for Mac. It can be used for storage with Xbox and PlayStation consoles, too. Amazon has several capacities on sale at the moment starting at 4TB and up to an insane 18TB. 

$340 at Amazon

Lexar Pro 1066x 128GB microSDXC UHS-I microSD card: $20

You save $15
Lexar

This is a speedy little card that you can use in your Chromebook, Nintendo Switch, phone or tablet. It's even fast enough to use for recording 4K UHD-resolution video with your GoPro or other action cams as well as your drone. Need a full-size SD card or SSD instead? Lexar has those discounted, too, in addition to other storage capacities for its microSD cards. 

$20 at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra 1TB PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe M.2 SSD: $85

You save $145
Sandisk

Slot this into your gaming PC or laptop to speed up your performance while increasing your storage for movies, music, photos and games. I guess you could store docs and spreadsheets on it, too, if you have to.

$85 at Best Buy

Samsung 870 QVO 2TB 2.5-inch internal SATA III SSD: $185

You save $45
Samsung

A great option for upgrading an older laptop or a desktop with an empty 2.5-inch drive bay. 

$185 at Best Buy

WD Blue 4TB 2.5-inch SATA III SSD: $290

You save $70
Western Digital

If you care more about storage capacity than all-out speed, this is a bargain for a 4TB SSD. It's still going to be faster than a traditional hard drive, too. It's currently priced at $360 but the price will drop to $290 for Nov. 26 and 27. 

$290 at Newegg