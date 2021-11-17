Best Black Friday early deals on storage: SSDs, hard drives, microSD cards and more

Deal Savings Price







Every year you can find great Black Friday deals on storage for your game consoles and computers and 2021 is no different. It really is the best time of year to get more gigabytes to hold your files, music, movies, photos and games. This batch is the best deals we've found tucked into the Black Friday ads from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and more.

Kingston Need to beef up your internal storage in your laptop or desktop? This SSD gives you 2TB at an all-time low price.

Wester Digital The Elements desktop hard drive is basic USB 3.0 plug-and-play external storage that works with Windows PCs out of the box and can be easily reformatted for Mac. It can be used for storage with Xbox and PlayStation consoles, too. Amazon has several capacities on sale at the moment starting at 4TB and up to an insane 18TB.

Lexar This is a speedy little card that you can use in your Chromebook, Nintendo Switch, phone or tablet. It's even fast enough to use for recording 4K UHD-resolution video with your GoPro or other action cams as well as your drone. Need a full-size SD card or SSD instead? Lexar has those discounted, too, in addition to other storage capacities for its microSD cards.

Sandisk Slot this into your gaming PC or laptop to speed up your performance while increasing your storage for movies, music, photos and games. I guess you could store docs and spreadsheets on it, too, if you have to.

Samsung A great option for upgrading an older laptop or a desktop with an empty 2.5-inch drive bay.