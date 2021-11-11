Best Black Friday Apple iPad deals so far: Save $100 on an iPad Pro

Deal Savings Price









Amazon isn't waiting until the turkey leftovers are going cold to start rolling out Black Friday pricing on iPads. You won't find discounts on the new entry-level iPad or the redesigned iPad Mini right now, but the latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are currently on sale. You can save $50 on the lowest-capacity 11-inch iPad Pro and $100 on the lowest-capacity 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and up to $150 on higher-capacity models. The latest iPad Air is also on sale -- the 64GB model is $29 off, and the 256GB iPad Air is $50 off.

Apple unveiled new iPad Pros in the spring, which were the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip. Earlier this fall, Apple rolled out the ninth-gen, 10.2-inch iPad and the sixth-gen, 8.3-inch iPad Mini. The ninth-gen iPad features the A13 Bionic chip, a better front-facing camera, Apple's True Tone display and a bump in storage capacity. The sixth-gen iPad Mini debuts a new design with rounded edges, the A15 Bionic chip, an 8.3-inch display, a power button with Touch ID and a USB-C charging port.

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad, 9th gen (64GB) $329 $329 $299 8.3-inch iPad Mini, 6th gen (64GB) $499 $499 $459 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $570 $500 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $700 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $999 $999

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Scott Stein/CNET The basic, 10.2-inch iPad didn't receive a design overhaul like its Mini cousin, but it does serve up a faster processor, a better front-facing camera and an improved display than the previous, eighth-gen iPad. The biggest addition, however, is the storage increasing from 32GB to 64GB on the baseline $329 model and from 128GB to 256GB on the step-up $479 model. Other than the storage doubling, the change you'll most likely welcome in this age of FaceTime and Zoom calls is the front camera going from 1.2 megapixels to a wider-angle 12 megapixels. It's also added Center Stage to keep your mug in the frame during video calls. Amazon's $30 discount from a few weeks ago is gone, and we don't see any price breaks from other retailers at the moment for the new, ninth-gen iPad. Read our iPad 9th gen review.

Scott Stein/CNET The iPad Mini received a complete overhaul. The new design has rounded edges, thin bezels and no home button. The power button on the side now has Touch ID, and the Lightning port has been replaced by a USB-C charging port. It runs on the new A15 Bionic chip (same as the iPhone 13) and serves up an improved and slightly larger 8.3-inch display and better cameras from the old, fifth-gen Mini. Without any discounts currently available, Apple is the best place to go for the new iPad Mini. (Hey, free engraving.) Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $29 off at Amazon in blue, green or rose gold, which is down from the $99 discount offered last month. For most people, a 64GB drive is skimpy and will fill up fast; the 256GB model is selling for $699 on Amazon in certain colors for a savings of $50. Read our iPad Air review.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. The baseline 128GB model costs $799 from Apple. Amazon's $99 discount for it has expired, leaving Walmart's $50 price break as the best deal currently on offer. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.