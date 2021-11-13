Best Black Friday 2021 deals so far: Amazon, Walmart, Target and more

Deal Savings Price

















Show more (6 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

It seems like Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year. And this season is no exception. Both in store and online, companies like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and pretty much every other major retailer are already getting a jump on the holiday savings. Some solid deals are already available, and in many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear. This story was last updated Saturday, Nov. 13 with the latest deals.

Black Friday sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more

On the calendar, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But "Black Friday sales" are already alive and well. To help navigate the pandemonium, here is a handy guide of what you can expect on sale when and where:

Amazon : .

: . Best Buy : The big-box retailer has an early Black Friday sale running now

: The big-box retailer has an Walmart : The is running now, and they just released another big wave of deals on Wednesday



: The is running now, and they just released another big wave of deals on Wednesday Target: Deals have been running all November long, and every Sunday they release a new wave of sales. So its worth taking a new look at this frequently. Full details here

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

HP This HP offers a 17-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and comes with Windows 11 Home. The 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for file storage, and 8GB RAM will let you multitask smoothly and quickly.

More great deals at Walmart:

(save $39)

(save $13)



(save $74)



(save $50)



Best Black Friday deals at Target

Target Clear out those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with this lightweight and cordless versatile vacuum. Read more on the Dyson V8.

More great deals at Target:

(save $40)



(save $100)

(save $30)



(save $50)



(save $15)



Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Bella This powerful, midsize air fryer is perfect for quick and easy weeknight dinners. It can cook food in roughly half the time and with less than half the mess.

More great deals at Best Buy:

(save $250)

(save $500)



(save $200)



(save $40)



Best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon The high-end of Amazon's Fire TVs, the Omni series features a built-in microphone for hands-free control through Alexa. Released earlier this year, this is the first time these advanced smart TVs have gone on sale.

More great deals at Amazon:

(save $130)



(save $30)

(save $50)



(save $120)



Best Black Friday headphone deals

You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we've found so far.

David Carnoy/CNET These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

More great headphone deals:

(save $59 versus )

(save $71)



(save $100)



(save $100 in select colors)



Read more: Best early Black Friday 2021 headphones deals available right now: Sony, Bose, Jabra and more

Best Black Friday TV deals

Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart.

More great TV deals:

(save $80)



(save $50)

(save $200)



(save $50)



(save $72)



Read more: Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Stephen Shankland/CNET The latest in Apple's line of lightweight laptops, the updated 2020 MacBook Air features an M1 processor and a dazzling 13.3-inch Retina display. At only 2.8 pounds, this ultrathin laptop delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact package. These are obviously pretty popular, and while they can sell out frequently, it looks like Amazon is restocking them in smaller batches. So don't fret if you missed your chance to snag one, there's a good chance it will be back in a few hours. Read our MacBook Air review.

More great laptop deals:

(save $100)



(save $110)



(save $400 after rebate)

(save $400)



(save $110)



Best Black Friday tablet deals

It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.

More great tablet deals:

(save $150)

(save $50 versus )

(save $50 versus )

(save $20)

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found.

Keurig Brew just a single cup or a full pot with this two-in-one coffee maker. Compatible with both Keurig K-Cup pods and your favorite brand of ground coffee.

More great kitchen and home deals:

(save $15)



(save $20)



(save $10)



(save $50)



(save $40)

Best Black Friday fitness deals

With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions with 33% off the Fitbit Sense. With a heart rate monitor, sleep cycle tracker and temperature sensor, this smartwatch can help ensure that you're in tip-top shape to hit all your fitness goals. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

More great fitness deals:

(save $50)

(save $31)



(save $136)



(save $52)

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Stick can transform any television with an HDMI input into a smart TV with a simple plug-in. Instantly, you'll have access to all the shows and movies you love in crisp 4K (on supporting televisions). Its remote even comes with a voice control feature to make browsing a breeze. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

(save $21)

(save $24)



(save $20)



(save $20)



More great Black Friday deals