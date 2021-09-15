Best Apple MacBook deals: Save $149 on an M1 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro

Deal Savings Price









Tuesday's Apple event introduced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and a new entry-level iPad but nary a new MacBook. Apple introduced the first MacBooks with its own Apple silicon M1 chip last fall, and new models could be announced as early as next month. New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected, along with a revamped MacBook Air. The new machines could introduce an M2 (M1X?) processor, and the next MacBook Pro models are rumored to announce the return of the MagSafe charger, the HDMI port and the SD card slot -- while jettisoning the Touch Bar in favor of physical keys.

It's probably best to wait to see if an October Apple event materializes before plunking down for a new MacBook, but if you're ready to buy a first-gen M1 MacBook, you'll find big price breaks right now -- some of the biggest to date, in fact. You can save $149 on a M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro. Amazon is selling the MacBook Air for as low as $850 and the MacBook Pro for as low as $1,150. For some MacBook deals on Amazon, you'll see an initial discount with additional savings added at checkout.

The MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro lines received the M1 update, but the big 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses an Intel Core i7 or i9 chip. And Apple still sells two higher-end configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel parts; the company has stated that it will support all the Intel-powered Macs for years to come.

While you might be tempted by a discount on an Intel-based MacBook, it had better be significant to convince you to get that instead of a new M1 MacBook. Our tests of the M1 machines show a significant performance increase over their predecessors. Plus, the M1 MacBook Air boasts a fanless design for silent operation.

Read more: A pro photographer tests Apple's M1 MacBook

Pricing for new M1 MacBooks

The new MacBooks maintain the pricing of the models they replaced: The new MacBook Air starts at $999; the new MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. There are a couple of ways to grab either at a discount.

Want to buy new? The new M1 MacBook Air and Pro models are discounted by $149 right now on Amazon. One benefit of paying full price and buying from Apple, however, is you can customize the machine and add more RAM or a higher-capacity solid-state drive, whereas the models sold on Amazon and other retailers are fixed configurations.

Want to go the refurb route? You can now find refurbished M1 MacBooks on . Refurb inventory changes rapidly so you may not always see an M1 MacBook Air or Pro listed. It's worth keeping an eye out, however, because you can lock in substantial savings, up to $200. Rick Broida, CNET's Cheapskate emeritus, is a big fan of refurbs, particularly Apple's -- which are often as good as new.

It's also worth noting that the , which can trim hundreds of dollars from the price of a new laptop or tablet.

Keep reading to see the best MacBook laptop deals currently available for Apple's current and previous-generation MacBooks. We update this list periodically.

Read more: Testing out the new Apple Mac M1 lineup

MacBook discounts, compared Model w/ CPU (and storage capacity) List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) New MacBook Air w/ M1 chip (256GB) $999 $850 $750 New MacBook Air w/ M1 chip (512GB) $1,249 $1,100 $1,000 New MacBook Pro w/ M1 chip (256GB) $1,299 $1,150 $1,050 New MacBook Pro w/ M1 chip (512GB) $1,499 $1,350 $1,250 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ 9th-gen Core i7 (512GB) $2,399 $2,285 $2,000

*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new, fanless MacBook Air starts at $999 and features Apple's M1 processor, which has an eight‑core CPU, a seven‑core GPU and a 16‑core Neural Engine. The system also supplies 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It lacks the Touch Bar (which could be viewed as a net positive) but features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID and the Magic keyboard. The rose gold model is currently selling at a $149 discount at Amazon -- $49 off initially plus an additional $100 at checkout. Read our MacBook Air (M1) review.

Apple The step-up MacBook Air model has a list price of $1,249 and delivers the M1 processor with a slight difference from the baseline model -- it has an eight-core GPU versus the seven cores you get in the model above. More significantly, it doubles the storage capacity with a 512GB SSD. Like the baseline model, the 512GB model is $149 off in space gray or gold at Amazon -- $100 up front and another $49 at checkout. Most people will benefit from the added storage space; a 256GB drive fills up fast. Read our MacBook Air (M1) review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's new M1 processor, which is an eight-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The baseline model also features 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a Retina display, the Magic keyboard and the Touch Bar with Touch ID. The baseline config is currently $149 off at Amazon.

Apple The step-up MacBook Pro model doubles the storage capacity with a 512GB SSD and costs $1,499 from Apple, but you can get it for $1,349 at Amazon. Nearly every MacBook Pro user will appreciate the larger SSD. 256GB of storage is criminally small on a Pro-level laptop designed for creative work.