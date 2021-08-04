Best Apple iPad deals: Save up to $100 on new M1 iPad Pro

Deal Savings Price









Apple unveiled new iPad Pros earlier this year, which are the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip. The new iPad Pros are available in the same sizes -- 11 and 12.9 inches -- as the models they replace, but they offer more memory and storage in addition to the M1 goodness. The new iPad Pros come with up to 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage. A Thunderbolt port is also on board, and the 12.9-inch model boasts Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

The baseline models with 128GB of storage of the new M1-powered iPad Pros are discounted right now on Amazon. The 11-inch iPad Pro has been $50 off for the past few weeks, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $100 off right now. There are, however, no discounts to be found currently on the higher-capacity models.

There are also sizable discounts on older models if you don't need the power of an iPad Pro. The eighth-gen iPad is only $299 at Amazon and Walmart, and you can save $60 on an iPad Air at Amazon.

Read more: Best iPad to get in 2021

We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Air is here, but which iPad should you buy?

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $749 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $899 $899 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $999 $999 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,199 $1,199 $1,099 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $539 $500 10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $639 $639 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $380 7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $369 $335 7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $490 $450

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. You can save $50 on the 128GB model, which is the biggest discount we've seen yet for it. The larger-capacity models, however, offer no price breaks. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET You can save $100 on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. The baseline model with a 128GB SSD is $100 off at Amazon to hit the lowest price we've seen yet. As with the 11-inch iPad Pro, the higher-capacity models of the larger size offer no discounts, but you might keep an eye on the 256GB model, which was $100 off last week. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage, in either space gray or green, is $60 off at Amazon. For most users, a 64GB drive is skimpy and will fill up fast. Thankfully, you can save $110 on the 256GB model in rose gold. Want a different color? Other color options for the 256GB iPad Air are discounted by $99. Read our iPad Air review.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and is powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Amazon and Walmart. If you want more storage, you can get the 128GB model for $395 from Walmart or Amazon. Read our iPad 2020 review.