Best Apple iPad deals: Save $50 or $100 on the new M1 iPad Pro

Apple unveiled new iPad Pros earlier this year, which are the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip. The new iPad Pros are available in the same sizes -- 11 and 12.9 inches -- as the models they replace, but they offer more memory and storage in addition to the M1 goodness. The new iPad Pros come with up to 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage. A Thunderbolt port is also on board, and the 12.9-inch model boasts Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.
Right now, you can save $50 on the new 11-inch iPad Pro and $100 on the 12.9-inch model. There are also sizable discounts on older models if you don't need the power of an iPad Pro. The eighth-gen iPad is only $299 at Walmart, and you can save $99 on an iPad Air.
Read more: Best iPad to get in 2021
We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.
iPad discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|11-inch iPad Pro (128GB)
|$799
|$749
|$700
|11-inch iPad Pro (256GB)
|$899
|$899
|$800
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB)
|$1,099
|$999
|$999
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB)
|$1,199
|$1,199
|$1,099
|10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB)
|$599
|$500
|$500
|10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB)
|$749
|$650
|$639
|10.2-inch iPad (32GB)
|$329
|$299
|$299
|10.2-inch iPad (128GB)
|$429
|$429
|$380
|7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB)
|$399
|$369
|$335
|7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB)
|$549
|$449
|$449
Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. The baseline 128GB model costs $799 from Apple and is currently $50 of at Amazon. The 512GB and 2TB models are $100 off, but the others currently offer no discounts.
You can save $100 on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. The baseline model with a 128GB SSD has a $100 discount to hit the lowest price we've seen yet. You won't find any discounts, however, on the higher-capacity models.
Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage, in either green or blue, is $99 off at Amazon. For most users, a 64GB drive is skimpy and will fill up fast. You can also save $99 on the 256GB model.
The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and is powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Walmart.
We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying more to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). The 64GB model is selling at a $30 discount, and the 256GB model is $100 off.