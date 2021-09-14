Best Apple iPad deals: Save $50 or $100 on an M1 iPad Pro, $99 on an iPad Air and more

Deal Savings Price









Apple on Tuesday announced a new entry-level iPad and redesigned iPad Mini along with the iPhone 13. The ninth-generation, 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chip, a better front-facing camera and True Tone display. The sixth-generation iPad Mini boasts a new design with rounded edges, a 8.3-inch display, a power button with Touch ID, relocated volume buttons and a USB-C charging port.

It's been a big year already for the iPad. In April, Apple unveiled new iPad Pros, which were the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip.

The new iPad and iPad Mini have yet to start shipping, and when they do you can expect to pay full price. The new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, however, are on sale along with older models. Right now, you can save $50 on the new 11-inch iPad Pro and $100 on the 12.9-inch model at Amazon. There are also sizable discounts on older models if you don't need the power of an iPad Pro. The iPad Air is only $500 at Amazon, and you can save $100 on the fifth-generation iPad Mini at Walmart.

We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $700 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $850 $800 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $999 $999 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,199 $1,150 $1,099 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $500 $500 10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $650 $639 10.2-inch iPad 8th gen (32GB) $329 $329 $299 10.2-inch iPad 8th gen (128GB) $429 $429 $380 7.9-inch iPad Mini 5th gen (64GB) $399 $299 $300 7.9-inch iPad Mini 5th gen (256GB) $549 $449 $449

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. The baseline 128GB model costs $799 from Apple and is currently $50 off at Amazon. Some of the higher-capacity models are discounted between $50 and $100. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET You can save $100 on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. The baseline model with 128GB storage has a $100 discount to hit the lowest price we've seen yet. Discounts are scarce, however, on the higher-capacity models. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $99 off at Amazon, which is the largest discount we've ever seen for the Air. There's an initial discount, plus an additional savings at checkout to drop the price to $500. For most people, a 64GB drive is skimpy and will fill up fast. You can also save $99 on the 256GB model. Read our iPad Air review.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and is powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad. There are no discounts currently available. The best place to buy the 10.2-inch iPad is straight from the source -- Apple. Read our iPad 2020 review.