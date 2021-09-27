Best Apple iPad deals: Save $30 on the new iPad, $100 on an iPad Pro and more

Deal Savings Price









The new entry-level iPad and redesigned iPad Mini that Apple announced earlier this month are now available to order -- at a discount -- with estimated shipping dates of mid- to late October. The ninth-generation, 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chip, a better front-facing camera, Apple's True Tone display and a bump up in storage capacity. The sixth-generation iPad Mini debuts a new design with rounded edges, the A15 Bionic chip, an 8.3-inch display, a power button with Touch ID and a USB-C charging port.

It's been a big year already for the iPad. In April, Apple unveiled new iPad Pros, which were the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip.

The new iPad and iPad Mini models aren't shipping yet and we are already seeing the first discounts on Apple's latest tablets. The iPad in both 64GB and 256GB storage capacities is $30 off at Amazon. The baseline iPad Mini hasn't received a price cut yet, but you can save $50 on the step-up 256GB model at Amazon.

The latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are also on sale along with the iPad Air. Right now, you can save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro, $100 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and $99 on the iPad Air at Amazon. (For the iPad Air, there's an initial discount plus additional savings at checkout to reach the $99 in savings.)

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad 9th gen (64GB) $329 $299 $299 8.3-inch iPad Mini 6th gen (64GB) $499 $499 $499 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $500 $500 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $749 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $999 $999

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Scott Stein/CNET The basic, 10.2-inch iPad didn't receive a design overhaul like its Mini cousin, but it does serve up a faster processor, a better front-facing camera and an improved display than the previous, eighth-gen iPad. The biggest addition, however, is the storage increasing from 32GB to 64GB on the baseline $329 model and from 128GB to 256GB on the step-up $479 model. Other than the storage doubling, the feature users will welcome the most in this age of FaceTime and Zoom calls is the front camera going from 1.2 megapixels to a wider-angle 12 megapixels and adding Center Stage to keep your mug in the frame during video calls. Read our iPad 9th gen review.

Scott Stein/CNET The iPad Mini received a complete overhaul. The new design features rounded edges, thin bezels and no home button. The power button on the side now does Touch ID, and the Lightning port has been replaced by a USB-C charging port. It runs on the new A15 Bionic chip (same as the iPhone 13) and serves up an improved and slightly larger 8.3-inch display and better cameras from the old, fifth-gen Mini. Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $99 off at Amazon, which is the largest discount we've ever seen for the Air. There's an initial discount, plus an additional savings at checkout to drop the price to $500. For most people, a 64GB drive is skimpy and will fill up fast. You can also save $99 on the 256GB model. Read our iPad Air review.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. The baseline 128GB model costs $799 from Apple and is currently $50 off at Amazon. Some of the higher-capacity models are discounted between $70 and $100. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.