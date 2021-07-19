Best Apple iPad deals: iPad Air hits lowest price ever with $99 discount

Deal Savings Price









Unlike Apple's new iPad Pros, which are the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Air has yet to received an M1 jolt. If you aren't a creative type who requires the most power from your iPad, however, the iPad Air should have enough muscle and boasts a roomy, 10.9-inch display framed by thin bezels and a host of features including USB-C and support for the Magic Keyboard and Pencil 2. And right now, the baseline model with 64GB of storage at its lowest price ever on Amazon with a $99 discount. Need more storage space? The 256GB model is $110 off.

You can also save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro, and the eighth-gen iPad is only $299 at Amazon and Walmart.

We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $749 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $899 $899 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $1,099 $999 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,199 $1,199 $1,199 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $500 $500 10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $639 $639 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $380 7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $369 $335 7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $490 $450

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage in either space gray or green is $99 off at Amazon, which drops it to its lowest price ever. For most users, a 64GB SSD is skimpy and will fill up fast. Thankfully, you can save $110 on the 256GB model in rose gold. Want a different color? The other color options for the 256GB iPad Air are discounted by $99. Read our iPad Air review.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. You can save $50 on the 128GB model, which is the biggest discount we've seen yet for it. The larger-capacity models, however, offer no price breaks. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET Last week's $100 discount on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip has expired. The series starts $1,099 with a 128GB SSD. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and is powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Amazon and Walmart. If you want more storage, you can save $34 on the 128GB model in silver or gold and get it for $395 from Amazon or Walmart. Read our iPad 2020 review.