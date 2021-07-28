Best Apple iPad deals: iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro models at lowest prices yet

Unlike Apple's new iPad Pros, which are the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Air has yet to receive an M1 jolt. If you aren't a creative type who requires the most power from your iPad, however, the iPad Air should have enough muscle and boasts a roomy, 10.9-inch display framed by thin bezels and a host of features, including USB-C and support for the Magic Keyboard and Pencil 2. And right now, the baseline model with 64GB of storage is at its lowest price ever on Amazon with a $99 discount. Need more storage space? The 256GB model is $110 off.
In addition, you can save $50 on the new 11-inch iPad Pro and $100 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. With their current discounts at Amazon, these models have dropped to the lowest prices we've seen yet.
We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.
iPad discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|11-inch iPad Pro (128GB)
|$799
|$749
|$749
|11-inch iPad Pro (256GB)
|$899
|$899
|$899
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB)
|$1,099
|$999
|$999
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB)
|$1,199
|$1,099
|$1,099
|10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB)
|$599
|$500
|$500
|10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB)
|$749
|$639
|$639
|10.2-inch iPad (32GB)
|$329
|$299
|$299
|10.2-inch iPad (128GB)
|$429
|$395
|$380
|7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB)
|$399
|$369
|$335
|7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB)
|$549
|$490
|$450
Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.
Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage, in either space gray or green, is $99 off at Amazon, which drops it to its lowest price ever. For most users, a 64GB drive is skimpy and will fill up fast. Thankfully, you can save $110 on the 256GB model in rose gold. Want a different color? The other color options for the 256GB iPad Air are discounted by $99.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. You can save $50 on the 128GB model, which is the biggest discount we've seen yet for it. The larger-capacity models, however, offer no price breaks.
You can save $100 on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. The baseline model with a 128GB SSD and the step-up 256GB model are each $100 off at Amazon to hit the lowest price we've seen yet for either.
The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and is powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Amazon and Walmart. If you want more storage, you can save $34 on the 128GB model in silver or gold and get it for $395 from Walmart or $400 from Amazon.
We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying more to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). The 64GB model is selling at a $30 discount and the 256GB model is $59 off.