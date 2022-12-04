Best 3D Printing Accessories: Make the most of your 3D printer

Like any mechanical pastime 3D printing often requires tools to make it function. More than that, good accessories can make even the best 3D printers run above and beyond their normal scope. Often these accessories are simple; a set of snips for cutting filament or a bit of glue to help bed adhesion, but there are also new pieces of hardware that can significantly improve your print quality or give your 3D printer powers it never had before.

I have amassed a huge amount of helpful accessories over nearly a decade of 3D printing and have researched many others. Amazon is of course a great resource for finding basic 3D printing accessories and California-based Matterhackers has everything you need for more advanced upgrades and gear.

The best accessories for beginners

Buildtak While every 3D printer comes with a paint scraper that you can use to remove models from the build plate, not all are created equal. Most 3D printer scrapers don't allow you to get the blade low enough to lift a model without damaging the build surface. I use the Buildtak 3D printer scraper because it can swipe under the model without gouging down, making them pop right back up.

James Bricknell / CNET These little storage caddies are incredibly helpful for more than just storing shower products. The separate compartments make it easy to store all of your hex key wrenches, scrapers, and filament cutters in a way that makes it easy to move them around your workspace with the handy handle. I have three of these in my workshop and I use them for 3D printing tools, assorted glues, and assorted sandpaper. It makes life a lot easier.

VASTOOLS Models often have sharp edges when they first come off of the build plate, especially if you have used a brim to anchor them down. A deburring tool like this smoothes those edges with a simple swipe across the corner. It takes a little getting used to, but if you are making something for people to handle, a deburring tool is a must.

Tekton If you live here in the USA you may well have a set of hex wrenches that you use for most things. Unfortunately, 3D printers are made using metric measurements, and not inches, so they will either be loose and damage the nut, or not fit at all. A good set of metric hex wrenches are affordable and make 3D printing easier.

DryTote Desiccant is a much need tool in the fight against moisture. Even the best 3d printing filament can be degraded by absorbing too much moisture, and if you live in damp climates storing your filament in a cool dry place with a desiccant pouch is a great way to keep them usable for longer. These pouches are a little pricier than some, but they can be recharged by heating them up so you can use them again and again.

Aquanet Did you know that the 3D printing community uses so much Aqua Net hairspray that Amazon's "Frequently bought together" section shows filament and replacement printer beds? Aqua Net is used as a transition adhesive that both helps your filament stick to the build plate, and when it gets cold, makes it easier to remove. You have to be careful not to spray it onto any moving parts, but if you take off your removable build plate and spray it gently and evenly you will see better results immediately.

Elmers Like the hairspray, glue sticks help hold a print down, while also adding a barrier between the print and the plate. Some materials stick a little too well to a build plate and can tear a mat or even crack a glass plate. Glue stick is water soluble too, so it's easy to wash off with soap and water.

Accessories for intermediate and advanced users

Matterhackers Even if your filament gets damp it isn't completely useless. Fortunately, most filaments can be dried out again if you have the right tools. Desiccant will help stop it from getting damp, but the PrintDry Pro from Matterhackers will dry it out if it is already damp, and keep it dry while it is printing in the machine. It's an ingenious product that can store two 1kg spools that can be used by the machine while they are safely inside. In any place that isn't a desert, the PrintDry is invaluable.

Wham Bam If you are hoping to print a filament like ABS you will need your 3D printer to be very hot with no breezes. If you live in a particularly cold climate an enclosure is a helpful way to warm up the area around your 3D printer without having to pay a fortune on heating bills. The Wham Bam Hotbox has two sizes so even if you have a bigger machine you can reap the benefits of a warmer build area.

E3D One of the best upgrades to be released in recent years is the Revo rapid change system from E3D. Available for a huge amount of 3D printers this hotend replacement adds the ability to quickly swap out your nozzles without the use of wrenches and pliers. You can remove the filament, let the nozzle cool down and twist it off with your fingers. Being able to easily swap nozzles opens up new printing techniques with larger nozzles for strength and smaller ones for detail. It is a must-do upgrade for any compatible machine.

Matterhackers Nozzles are consumable in 3D printing and you can expect to use them up fairly frequently. If you print materials with abrasive materials in such as carbon fiber, wood or even glow in the dark then your nozzle could be destroyed in just one 8-hour session. The Obxidian nozzle is specially hardened to reduce the wear and tear and keep your nozzle printing for much longer.



It's also a part of the Revo system I just mentioned so can be easily swapped out for different sizes or other nozzles easily.

Mosaic The Palette 3 is a multi-material unit that lets your standard 3D printer print multiple colors or types of filament. It opens up a huge amount of variety in your 3D printing and can help you create a truly unique model. You can even take an existing digital model and "paint" colors onto it so that when it prints, it is a multitude of -- well up to eight -- colors.

Repkord The Repbox is a community favorite for a number of reasons. The creator is an awesome advocate for 3D printing and the box itself is a fantastic design that can be mounted or sat on a workbench. The Repbox holds 6 1kg rolls of filament and comes with several dehydrating cases to keep them fresh. The filament is fed out of the box directly into a Palette system or multiple printers without ever touching the moist air.

3D printer accessories FAQ

What is the best 3d printing tool for beginners? When you first start 3D printing the most important thing to get right is your first layer. It takes time to get the build plate level enough to print consistently so any tool that can help with that is important. Any of the bed adhesives in this list will help your first layer lay down better, and make it easier to remove the print once it is done.



Gluestick and hairspray may seem like low-tech solutions for a high-tech machine, but they work, and they are cheap.

How does nozzle size affect 3d printing? Nozzle size determines how much material you can push through at any given time. The standard nozzle has a 0.4mm hole in it but there are nozzles available from 0.2mm to 0.8mm and beyond. A good rule of thumb is that if you want a stronger print go big and if you want detail go small. I would say that there is a move to replace 0.4mm nozzles with 0.6mm nozzles as a standard as you lose very little detail in the change, but the models print quicker and tend to be stronger too.



