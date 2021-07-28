Back-to-school deal alert: Get this HP 2-in-1 laptop for $550 at Best Buy

Best Buy

If you're looking to have fun and get stuff done on the same device, a 2-in-1 computer -- a laptop that becomes a touch-screen tablet when you flip it around -- can offer the flexibility you need. Best Buy has shaved $250 off a solid 2-in-1 pick from HP, knocking the price down to $550 with free shipping. But it's a classic Cinderella story: The ticking countdown shown below the price indicates that once the clock strikes midnight (Central Time!), it'll surge right back up to $800.

This HP Pavilion x360 hits the basics, with a 1,920x1,080 14-inch display and a newer 11th-gen Intel Core i5. That's a big plus on this model, compared to some 10th-generation and older CPUs you'll often find on sale. (This is a still-recent 2020 version of the Pavilion x360.)

It's got 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is what we'd expect in most under-$900 laptops. Of course it's upgradeable to Windows 11 once that new OS rolls out later this year. Other notable features include a backlit keyboard, built-in Alexa and a fingerprint scanner.

Colored warm gold, it'll look stylish whether it's mounted on your desk in laptop mode or perched on your lap in tablet form. And considering this model dropped in 2020, it's certainly still got more than few years of life left in it.