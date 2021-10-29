Attention, iPad owners: Save up to $30 on an Apple Pencil right now

Sarah Tew/CNET

One of the nicest upgrades you can buy for a modern iPad or iPad Pro is the Apple Pencil. It's a sleek, elegant pressure sensitive stylus that turns Apple's tablets into one of the best portable creative tools on the market. The only problem? It's not a cheap upgrade, adding an extra $100 to $130 on top of the price of the base hardware. Today, that expense is a little smaller: Verizon is selling both the 1st and 2nd generation Apple Pencil for $80 and $100, respectively. That's a 20% to 23% savings off the retail price.



Now, you'll need to check compatibility first: Many (but not all) post-2018 iPads (usually ones with an old-school home button) are compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil. If you have a button-free iPad Pro, however, you'll want to take a look at the second-generation stylus. Check out the deals below before they expire.