Attention gamers: Score $10 off Aukey's mechanical keyboard right now

Aukey

Any gamer will tell you, the right keyboard knocks performance up a few notches and makes the experience more intuitive and enjoyable. You don't have to spend hundreds on a good gaming keyboard either, and right now you can bag , down to $50.

CNET's Josh Goldman reviewed the best gaming keyboard under $100 recently and Aukey's similar KM-G14 landed at the top of the heap. This model is a step up, featuring volume control. Goldman applauds Aukey's blue clicky switches which are "good for both typing and gaming with a tactile bump you can feel and hear."

Whether you're working from home or simply spending more time PC gaming than you were a couple of months ago, a new game-friendly keyboard can make a big difference.