At Under $10, SanDisk's 64GB MicroSD Card Is a Must-Have for Your Tech Gadgets

MicroSD cards can be used in a variety of electronics these days, including Chromebooks, action cameras, Android phones, Fire Tablets and so much more. Adding one of these is an affordable way to expand the storage of these devices with ease. They are great for storing apps, games, photos, videos and even personal documents that you want to have with you all the time, and the best part is they can often be used in full-sized SD card slots with a simple adapter. Right now, Amazon has this well-rated 64GB SanDisk card on sale for under $10 for the first time. You can right now, which is over $5 less than it normally sells for.

This is the lowest price that we've ever seen for this 64GB card, making it a perfect time to stock up on them. It's certified to work with Chromebooks, which is great since they often come with a small amount of internal storage anyway. This card offers transfer speeds of up to 120MB/s and is designed to support 1080p full HD video playback. SanDisk includes the SD card adapter with the purchase, meaning you can take the microSD card and place it in the adapter and it will then fit in devices that support a full SD card instead of the smaller one.

