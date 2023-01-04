Live: CES: Watch the Big Announcements Top News of CES Robots of CES Smarter Telescope Io's Volcano Intel's Lineup Tax Software Deals Your Childhood as AI Chatbot
Asus' New Cloud Gaming Chromebook Is Ready For Battle

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip two-in-one is ready for gaming right down to its RGB keyboard and 144Hz display.

Asus was one of the first companies to launch a Chromebook made for cloud gaming last October and now it's launched its second, the CX34 Flip. Announced during Asus' CES 2023 live event, it's an all-white two-in-one Chromebook with color-blocked WASD keys and a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard. 

One of the big additions that makes it more than an average Chromebook is its display:  a 14-inch 16:10 144Hz WUXGA (1,920x1,200) touchscreen. It's pen-enabled, too, and Asus includes a pen that stashes in the body for storage and charging. Plus, because this is made for cloud gaming, Asus included a Wi-Fi 6E wireless module for a reliably fast connection. 

The Chromebook will be available with up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, up to 16GB of 4,266MHz memory and up to a 512GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 solid-state drive. In other words, fully loaded this is going to be one of the fastest Chromebook available. It's also a bit of a chunk at nearly 4 pounds. 

Rounding out the highlights of the CX34 Flip is its port assortment, which includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 output, and a battery of up to 10 hours. 

Pricing was not announced, but the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is expected to be available later in Q1.