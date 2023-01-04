Asus' New Cloud Gaming Chromebook Is Ready For Battle

Asus was one of the first companies to launch a Chromebook made for cloud gaming last October and now it's launched its second, the CX34 Flip. Announced during Asus' CES 2023 live event, it's an all-white two-in-one Chromebook with color-blocked WASD keys and a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Also read: CES 2023's Top 10 Biggest Reveals: From a Shape-Shifting Screen to an Invisible Trackpad

One of the big additions that makes it more than an average Chromebook is its display: a 14-inch 16:10 144Hz WUXGA (1,920x1,200) touchscreen. It's pen-enabled, too, and Asus includes a pen that stashes in the body for storage and charging. Plus, because this is made for cloud gaming, Asus included a Wi-Fi 6E wireless module for a reliably fast connection.

Now playing: Watch this: Asus Debuts Ultralight Work Laptop, Speedy Gaming Chromebook...

The Chromebook will be available with up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, up to 16GB of 4,266MHz memory and up to a 512GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 solid-state drive. In other words, fully loaded this is going to be one of the fastest Chromebook available. It's also a bit of a chunk at nearly 4 pounds.

Rounding out the highlights of the CX34 Flip is its port assortment, which includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 output, and a battery of up to 10 hours.

Also read: Best Gaming Laptops From CES 2023 So Far

Pricing was not announced, but the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is expected to be available later in Q1.