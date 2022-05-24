Asus Reveals First 500Hz Nvidia G-Sync Gaming Display

Asus on Tuesday unveiled the ROG Swift 500Hz, the world's first 500Hz Nvidia G-Sync display. The 24-inch gaming monitor's ultrafast refresh rate is designed with competitive gaming at 1080p in mind.

It didn't reveal the price or release date for ROG Swift 500Hz.

"The ROG Swift 500Hz draws frames more than eight times faster than typical 60Hz displays in a single second, which means you have that much more time to get a leg up on your opponent in esports titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege," the company said in a release.

Included in the monitor are Nvidia's Reflex Analyzer to monitor latency and G-Sync to maintain clarity. It pushes refresh rates using TN (twisted nematic) panel the company has dubbed "E-TN" (esports TN), which prioritizes speed over color.

It's quite a jump from the 360Hz game display Asus and Nvidia debuted at CES 2020. We saw a prototype 500Hz panel earlier this year, from BOE.