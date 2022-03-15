Arm Turns to Layoffs After Nvidia Deal Falls Through

Arm; Illustration by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Chipmaker Arm, owned by Japanese tech giant SoftBank, is making plans for layoffs after SoftBank's $40 billion deal to sell Arm to Nvidia fell through in February. The company is preparing to cut 12% to 15% of its staff in the US and UK, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The layoffs were announced to staff via a memo from Arm CEO Rene Haas and could potentially affect close to 1,000 Arm employees in the US and UK, according to Bloomberg. The layoffs are part of the company's efforts to cut spending and take on fewer projects.

Arm acknowledged that layoffs are coming but didn't offer specifics.

"Like any business, Arm is continually reviewing its business plan to ensure the company has the right balance between opportunities and cost discipline," a spokesperson for Arm told CNET in an email. "Unfortunately, this process includes proposed redundancies across Arm's global workforce."