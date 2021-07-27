The Simpsons '90s arcade returns: Arcade1Up sets cabinet preorders for Aug. 16

Arcade1Up

Simpsons fans may have had a cow over a brief preorder delay, but Arcade1Up is officially adding The Simpsons to its lineup of retro home arcade cabinets, bringing back the game released by Konami 30 years ago.

This remake has a few new twists: It comes with a giant trackball in the center of the controls to play The Simpsons Bowling, a game also made by Konami. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity -- making it possible to play online and team up with other cabinet owners.

First teased before the E3 2021 gaming event in June, this remake was originally scheduled to go on sale July 15, but the company hit reset to push preorders back a month to Aug. 16. The first units are expected to arrive later this year.

This remake is a bit smaller than the machine you may remember from arcades in the '90s, but it also comes at a fraction of the cost of the real deal. The price is not yet finalized, but it's expected to be around $600. Details on participating retailers will be at Arcade1Up.com. (International prices aren't yet available, but the price converts to about £420 or AU$770.)

Arcade1Up

Play as Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa in this button-mashing, side-scrolling quest to save Maggie from Smithers and Mr. Burns after there's a mixup with a diamond and her pacifier. Characters beat up Mr. Burns' goons in their own styles: Marge swings a vacuum cleaner, Bart attacks with a skateboard, Lisa flings a jump rope. And Homer, well, punches and kicks.

It's basically Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, but in Simpsons form.

Tastemakers, the parent company behind Arcade1Up, has been in the business of remaking popular arcade machines for several years now, selling over 2 million machines with licensed titles including Street Fighter, X-Men, Atari and Pac-Man.

Arcade1Up

The design of the frame emulates the art of the original, but measures in at roughly three quarters the size (and no actual quarters required). The included matching riser puts the unit at 57.8 inches (148cm) tall, weighing in at roughly 104 pounds. This model includes a 17-inch display, a light-up marquee and adjustable volume. The company is also making a matching stool. Arcade1Up's machines do require assembly, but they're pretty simple. I've put together two myself.

