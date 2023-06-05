Apple's Vision Pro Headset Has Its Own OS, Called VisionOS

Apple finally announced its long-rumored AR/VR headset, called the Vision Pro, on Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference, and the company said the headset will have its own operating system, called VisionOS.

"VisionOS is the first operating system designed from the ground up for spatial computing," Mike Rockwell, Apple's vice president of its Technology Development Group, said at WWDC.

The Vision Pro's operating system shares a framework with iOS and iPadOS, and Apple said this will give the Vision Pro access to thousands of iPhone and iPad apps at launch. The operating system will also bring its own app store to the Vision Pro where you can find apps made for the Vision Pro and compatible iPhone and iPad apps.

According to Apple, because the Vision Pro doesn't have a fixed display screen like an iPhone or iPad, VisionOS will allow apps to appear side-by-side at any scale. But Apple also wrote in a news release that VisionOS will make digital content look and feel present in whatever space you use the Vision Pro.

Apple said the Vision Pro will go on sale in early 2024 for $3,500 (USD).

Apple also unveiled software updates for other Apple products, like iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and a new 15-inch MacBook Air, at WWDC.