Apple's rumored AR headset will have computing power similar to MacBook Pro, analyst predicts

Apple's rumored AR/VR headset will use the same 96W USB-C power adapter as the 14-inch MacBook Pro, according to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by MacRumors on Monday. In a research note with TF International Securities, Kuo reportedly indicated that this means the headset will have the same computing power as the high-end laptop.

Kuo said also that the headset will include a 5-nanometer chip as well as a 4nm chip, with the higher-end processor equipped with computing power on par with the Mac's M1 chip.

Another rumor swirling around the Apple headset suggests that the tech giant isn't fully buying into all the buzz around the metaverse, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple reportedly doesn't plan to position its headset as a completely immersive virtual experience, but rather as a device used for "bursts of gaming, communication and content consumption."

In November, Kuo predicted that Apple's AR/VR headset could arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.