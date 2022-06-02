Apple's Next iPadOS Could Make Your Tablet More Like a Laptop, Report Says

Apple reportedly has some big updates in store for the iPad. At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next week, Apple plans to announce significant changes to its iPad software, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The iPad's next software update, iPadOS 16, will reportedly make it function more like a laptop than a phone. The iPad will also get a redesigned interface that makes it easier to switch between tasks and see which apps are open, according to Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

This story is being updated.