Apple's new, redesigned iPad Mini will have a 5G option

Apple Event

Apple is expanding its 5G adoption. After first bringing the new cellular connection to the iPhone 12 line last year and the updated M1 iPad Pro in April, the company announced on Tuesday that its redesigned iPad Mini will also have a version that connects to the latest 5G networks from wireless carriers.

As with the iPad Pro 5G update, getting a 5G-capable version of the iPad Mini may cost you a bit more upfront compared to Wi-Fi-only models.

All iPads since the original's introduction in 2010 have included an option for cellular connectivity, usually a $130-$150 premium compared to the standard Wi-Fi-only pricing. Apple charged $200 more for the 5G-capable iPad Pro, and as with other connected tablets, you still need to pay extra for service from wireless carriers AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

The new iPad Mini will start at $499 for the Wi-Fi version, but it wasn't immediately clear what the 5G cellular options will cost.

It also remains to be seen if the carriers change their pricing or plans for the new iPad Mini. As we wrote in April, data options for tablets have traditionally not been cheap.

If you have an AT&T unlimited plan, you can add a tablet for $20 a month. Without unlimited, the carrier charges $50 a month for 25GB of tablet data on its Data Connect plan, or $75 a month for 40GB (both with a $10 discount for AutoPay and paperless billing). Going over your data will cost you $10 for every 2GB of data of additional data.

Verizon has a few different options. The nation's largest carrier charges $20 per month if you already have an unlimited wireless plan with them for unlimited 4G LTE and low-band 5G access, but if you want access to its fastest 5G flavors you'll need to shell out $30 per month for its "Unlimited Plus" offering.