Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro has M1 Pro, M1 Max chips, Liquid Retina XDR display starting at $1,999

Apple's smallest MacBook Pro now has a bigger, better display and faster Apple Silicon inside. The new 14.2-inch MacBook Pro was announced as part of its Unleashed event on Monday. It is a redesign of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and is approximately the same size as that model but with a larger display. The laptop is also one of its first to use M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that promises faster performance than leading PC processors while using less power.

Joined by a redesigned 16.2-inch model, the 14-inch MacBook Pro uses a mini-LED display similar to the one Apple used for the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro and its $5,000, 6K-resolution Pro Display XDR monitor.Using LEDs that are 100 times smaller than a standard LED, mini-LED displays have more local-dimming zones giving them greater control over lighting, which loosely translates to high contrast and brightness. The new MacBook Pro also has a P3 wide color gamut. CNET's Scott Stein said in his review of the iPad Pro that its mini-LED display feels like an OLED display and, like Apple's pro-model iPhones, the colors, dynamic range and contrast feel a lot sharper, and black levels are pretty close to perfect.

Prized for their high contrast and brilliant color, the use of OLED displays in Windows laptops is steadily on the rise. However, they typically come with a shorter battery life and they don't have the possible faster refresh rates of LCD displays. The 14-inch MacBook Pro's mini-LED, on the other hand, will have an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, which Apple calls ProMotion.

The display is also topped with a new 1080p webcam. The usable display space wraps the camera, putting a notch at the top of your screen just like the iPhone's. The webcam is joined by improved mics and speakers that promise to help you with content creation and boost your Face Time quality.

Monday's virtual event is Apple's fourth of the year, and this round focuses on the company's first major product line -- the Mac.The iPhone may be Apple's biggest moneymaker, but the Mac is what helped make the company what it is today. The first Macintosh, which launched in 1984, had a unique all-in-one design that changed how people thought about personal computers. Nearly four decades later, Apple's hoping to recapture some of that magic.

This time, some of the biggest changes to Apple's Macs are happening inside. The company's halfway through a two-year transition to rework its computers to run on chips similar to those powering its iPhones and iPads. The promise of Apple Silicon is better battery life and faster processing, as well as thinner and lighter designs.

