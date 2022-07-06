Apple's M2 MacBook Air Available for Preorder Starting July 8

Apple's new MacBook Air with M2 chip will be available to order on Friday starting at 5 a.m. PT, the tech giant said on Wednesday. Orders are expected to start arriving to customers on July 15.

The M2 MacBook Air, which was unveiled in June at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, features the company's next-gen Apple Silicon chip, a fanless body in four color options and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display.

The M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199 (£1,249, AU$1,899) with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU, 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive. There's also a $1,499 version with an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The redesigned laptop will be available to order on Apple's website and in the Apple Store app.

More to come.