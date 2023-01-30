Apple's Foldable iPad May Come Next Year, Analyst Says

Apple's previously rumored foldable iPad could arrive next year, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet Sunday. It will include a carbon fiber kickstand from Chinese component maker Anjie Technology, according to Kuo.

"I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix," wrote Kuo, who works for investment management services company TF International Securities.

Kuo, who is known for his insider information about Apple, predicted that Apple won't release any new iPads for the next nine to 12 months. He also suggested the company will release a refreshed iPad Mini -- echoing a sentiment he expressed last month -- next year.

In February 2022, Display Supply Chain Consultant analyst Ross Young reported that Apple is developing a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid with a 20-inch folding screen but predicted that it wouldn't be ready until 2026.

At the time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was considering a dual-screen foldable, with the bottom half of the display serving as a virtual keyboard if you use the device as a MacBook-style clamshell.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.