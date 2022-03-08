Apple's 27-Inch iMac Has Been Discontinued

Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite hopes of Apple unveiling an updated 27-inch iMac, the company instead discontinued the 27-inch version of the desktop altogether. That change comes amid a day full of news out of Tuesday's Apple event, including new iPhone models and new, smaller desktop devices, which it seems are intended to replace the 27-inch iMac.

The 27-inch iMac is one of the last Macs that still run on Intel rather than Apple's own chips. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on why it discontinued the desktop.

Apple's most recent 27-inch iMac launched in 2020, and was priced at $1,799, $1,999 and $2,299. It added higher-end CPU and GPU choices over the previous iteration, also expanding RAM and storage and adding nano-texture screen coating.

