Apple Will Reportedly Mark 2013 and 2014 iMac Models Obsolete by the End of The Month

Apple is discontinuing four iMac desktop models later this month, MacRumors reported Tuesday. These include the 21.5-inch and 27-inch ‌iMac‌ from late 2013, the 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ from mid 2014 and the Retina 5K 27-inch ‌iMac‌ from late 2014.

The models will be officially marked as obsolete on Nov. 30, 2022, according to the report. This would mean those models will be unable to be sold, repaired or serviced by Apple.

According to Apple's website, the last iMac desktop models to become obsolete were the 27-inch iMac from mid 2011, the 27-inch iMac from 2012 and the 20-inch iMac G5 (iSight).

These four models would join over 45 other discontinued iMac models. The entire list of vintage and obsolete Apple models can be found here.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

