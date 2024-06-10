Apple VisionOS 2 Debuts New 3D Photo Converter, Easier-to-Use Hand Gestures

Apple announced the Vision Pro's first major software update, VisionOS 2, at the top of this year's WWDC developer keynote Monday. While none of the new features appear groundbreaking, there are some welcome additions like 3D photo conversion. The Apple Vision Pro debuted one year ago, and the mixed reality headset has been a US-exclusive for four months. It arrives June 28 in China, Japan and Singapore; and July 12 in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK.

Watch this: Apple's VisionOS 2 Turns Photos Into 3D 09:01

VisionOS 2 has a few key new features. Apple's introducing new hand-tracking shortcuts to get back to the app grid, bring up the control center or check on time. There's also a clever new converter in the Photos app that promises to turn older photos into 3D "spatial" photos.

Apple discussed new developer tools that should allow full 3D environments and apps to run side by side, or place mixed reality experiences more easily on tables. There's also an enterprise business toolkit for making manufacturing or other industry-focused apps, an area that seems like a growing territory for Apple's expensive headset.

Mac extended displays on the Vision Pro are getting larger, up to a promised double 4K size, and in a curved widescreen format. But it doesn't look like multiple monitors will be offered, and Apple mentioned nothing about Vision Pro working with other devices like the iPad, iPhone or Apple Watch.

This is a developing story...



