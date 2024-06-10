X

Apple VisionOS 2: Larger Mac Display, New Hand Gestures, 3D Photo Conversion

Announced at WWDC, VisionOS 2 looks like a conservative update, but it brings some useful new features to the mix.

Scott Stein Editor at Large
I started with CNET reviewing laptops in 2009. Now I explore wearable tech, VR/AR, tablets, gaming and future/emerging trends in our changing world. Other obsessions include magic, immersive theater, puzzles, board games, cooking, improv and the New York Jets. My background includes an MFA in theater which I apply to thinking about immersive experiences of the future.
Expertise VR and AR | Gaming | Metaverse technologies | Wearable tech | Tablets Credentials
  • Nearly 20 years writing about tech, and over a decade reviewing wearable tech, VR, and AR products and apps
See full bio
Scott Stein
presentation slide showing Vision Pro stats and features

VisionOS 2 gets some minor updates, but not as many as you might have expected.

 Apple/Screenshot by CNET

The Apple Vision Pro's latest software updates were the first thing announced at this year's WWDC developer keynote Monday. The news might be a disappointment to anyone wanting major changes to Apple's 4-month-old mixed reality headset, but some of the features look helpful. And the headset is becoming available in countries outside the US, too.

The Vision Pro arrives June 28 in China, Japan and Singapore, and July 12 in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK. The headset was previously US-only.

Watch this: Apple's Vision OS2 Turns Photos Into 3D

VisionOS 2 has a few key new features. Apple's introducing new hand-tracking shortcuts to get back to the app grid, bring up control center or check on time. There's also a clever new converter in the Photos app that promises to turn older photos into 3D "spatial" photos.

Apple discussed new developer tools that should allow full 3D environments and apps to run side by side, or place mixed reality experiences more easily on tables. There's also an enterprise business toolkit for making manufacturing or other industry-focused apps, an area that seems like a growing territory for Apple's expensive headset.

Mac extended displays on the Vision Pro are getting larger, up to a promised double 4K size, and in a curved widescreen format. But it doesn't look like multiple monitors will be offered, and Apple mentioned nothing about Vision Pro working with other devices like the iPad, iPhone or Apple Watch.

This is a developing story...

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers