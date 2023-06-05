Apple Upgrades Mac Pro to M2 Ultra Silicon

Apple's serious modular pro desktop gets its first real update since 2019, incorporating the new M2 Ultra chip announced at WWDC 2023.

You can follow the event on our live blog.

The Ultra is a pair of M2 Max chips strung together, delivering a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU and 32-core neural engine. It also means two HDMI 2.1 ports -- first arriving for Apple in the MacBook 16 -- and dual 10Gb Ethernet connections. It can support up to 192GB of unified memory and has eight Thunderbolt 4 ports on the front.

In practice, that's a lot more performance over the antiquated Xeon in the old version, which means support for more high-res displays. It also means support for more modern standards, like PCI Gen 4, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Pricing for the upgraded Mac Pro will start at $6,999.

This is a developing story.