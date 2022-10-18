Apple Store Goes Down, Returns with New iPads, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K

The Apple Store , only to return with its new iPad Pro, refreshed standard iPads and next-gen Apple TV 4K. The company's online store seemed to be up and running at first glance, but trying to buy anything resulted in an error message.

"We'll be right back," it read. "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

Apple boss Tim Cook also tweeted a colorful animated teaser, in a likely nod to the iPad's note-taking features and its Apple Pencil accessory.

"The possibilities are endless," he wrote, with the hashtag "#TakeNote."

The store downtime is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events when it's preparing to add new products to its lineup. No event was scheduled for Tuesday -- it just had one for the iPhone 14 last month.