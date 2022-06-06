Apple Reveals 2022 MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Redesigned Body, Starts at $1,199

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference kicked off Monday. Although the conference focuses on Apple's myriad operating systems, software and services, WWDC 2022 included the debut of a redesigned MacBook Air. The entry-level MacBook adds the second-gen Apple Silicon, the M2, a fanless body available in four colors and a new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display.

The new 13.6-inch MacBook Air for 2022, which hasn't been updated since late 2020, follows the design of the current MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch models released late last year. Like those, it has a chunkier, squared-off look that's almost retro-feeling instead of gently curved lids that taper to a point that gave the Air more of a wedge shape.

However, it did not receive all of the additional ports of the 2021 Pro models. There is no SD card slot or an HDMI output for an external display. The updated Air has just two USB-C Thunderbolt ports but it does have MagSafe charging once again.

The new body features a fanless design available in four colors: silver, space gray, starlight and midnight. The laptop is just 11.3-millimeters thick and weighs only 2.7 pounds (1.2 kilograms). The new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is 25% brighter than its predecessor's screen reaching 500 nits and support for 1 billion colors.

