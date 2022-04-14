Apple Reportedly Testing Next-Gen M2 Chips in New Macs Possibly Launching Later in 2022

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple is actively testing the next generation of in-house chips, the M2 series, in several different new Mac models, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company is testing four different types of M2 chips across nine new Macs. While details about the machines being tested is scant, the report claims that the models tested with the base M2 chip include a MacBook Air, Mac mini and an entry-level MacBook Pro.

Other test models have reportedly packed an M2 Pro chip, including a Mac mini and both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. An M2 Max chip is also being tested with both sizes of MacBook Pros, and a Mac Pro desktop will use a successor to the M1 Ultra chip that debuted in the recently unveiled Mac Studio.

Apple is also testing models with different configurations of existing chips, like a Mac mini with an M1 Pro and an M1 Max, but the report was unsure if their overlap with the Mac Studio would keep them from being released.

While the report stressed that these models may not all reach production, those that are destined for store shelves could launch later this year. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.