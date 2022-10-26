Apple Earnings Preview iPhones With USB-C Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Fingernail-Painting Robot DOJ Probe of Tesla Musk Visits Twitter HQ Halloween Candy Prices Xbox Price Tag
Apple Reportedly Planning to Release 16-Inch iPad in 2023

The tablet would be Apple's largest, dwarfing the current 12.9-inch model.

Dan Avery
Apple's new iPad 10th generation
Apple's newly released 10th generation iPad.
Apple is planning to release its largest iPad ever late next year, according to a report Wednesday from The Information, which cites an unnamed source. The tablet would have a 16-inch screen, according to the report, far larger than the 12.9-inch screen found on Apple's current largest iPad. 

Apple's largest laptop, the MacBook Pro, also has a 16-inch screen. The release of a 16-inch iPad, rumored to come in the fourth quarter of 2023, would therefore "blur the line between the iPad and MacBook," The Information reported. 

Read more: Best iPad for 2022

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the June 2021 edition of his "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman also reported Apple was investigating larger iPads.

