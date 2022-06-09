Apple Reportedly Bringing Back 12-Inch MacBook

Apple is planning to bring back its 12-inch MacBook and adding a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, as the tech giant looks to expand its lineup of laptops, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted Thursday.

Gurman, who is well known for his accurate predictions regarding Apple product releases, said the 15-inch MacBook Air could arrive as early as next spring, and the 12-inch MacBook by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The 15-inch model would be the first MackBook Air of that size since its debut in 2008. Apple discontinued its 12-inch MacBook in 2019, just four years after it was first released.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.