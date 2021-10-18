Apple reintroduces MagSafe charging to MacBooks

Screenshot/CNET

Apple is bringing MagSafe charging back to its line of MacBooks, the company said during an event Monday.

MagSafe is a proprietary magnetized power plug that breaks away from the computer -- so if you trip over the power cord, you don't take the laptop down with you.

MacBook users will still have the option of charging via Thunderbolt port.

Apple first introduced MagSafe charging in 2006 as part of the MacBook line but started phasing it out in 2015 with its 12-inch MacBook. The laptop came with a USB-C power connection instead, according to CNET's Dan Ackerman.

The return of MagSafe charging has been rumored for nearly a year.