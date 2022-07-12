Apple No Longer Working With Former Design Head Jony Ive

Apple's former design chief, and a key executive who worked with co-founder Steve Jobs to save the company from bankruptcy and turn it into the titan of industry it is today, has reportedly parted ways with his former employer.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Ive and Apple have agreed to stop working together, citing two sources with knowledge of their contractual agreement.

The move comes three years after Ive stepped away from his role as Apple's design leader to begin his own firm, LoveFrom. Back then, Ive said he felt the time was "right" for his departure, and said he hoped to keep working with the company for "many, many years to come." Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.