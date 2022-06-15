Apple May Launch New 15" MacBook With M2, M2 Pro Options in 2023, Analyst Predicts

Apple could release a 15-inch MacBook in the second quarter of 2023, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to Kuo's prediction, the new MacBook could come in two CPU options: the M2 chip, which Apple announced at WWDC earlier in June, and the M2 Pro chip, which would succeed the M1 Pro. Kuo also said that despite earlier rumors, he hadn't heard plans for Apple bringing back the 12" MacBook.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

The rumored 2023 15-inch MacBook would be Apple's first MacBook of that size in a non-Pro model. Apple discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro in 2019, replacing it with a 16-inch version.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Apple is planning to release a 15-inch MacBook Air as early as spring 2023. But Kuo said in March the new MacBook might not be called a MacBook Air. Ross Young, another analyst with a strong record of accuracy, said the 15-inch display would actually measure 15.2 inches.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.