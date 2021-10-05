Apple marks 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' passing with homepage tribute

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple paid tribute to its late co-founder Steve Jobs on the 10th anniversary of his death with a homepage takeover on Tuesday. The presentation includes a video that highlights his vision and showmanship, as well as a statement from his family.

Jobs died on Oct. 5, 2011, at the age of 56, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Since then, the iPhone, Mac and iPad have been vital in making Apple into one of the most valuable companies in the world.

"One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association of Steve with beauty," his family's statement reads. "The sight of something beautiful -- a wooded hillside, a well‑made object -- recalls his spirit to us. Even in his years of suffering, he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence."

“People with passion can change the world for the better.”— SJ. Hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Celebrating you today and always. pic.twitter.com/x2IUnlO7ta — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2021

CEO Tim Cook, who took over as CEO in August 2011, also tweeted the video, along with a quote from Jobs.

"'People with passion can change the world for the better.' -- SJ. Hard to believe it's been 10 years. Celebrating you today and always," he wrote.