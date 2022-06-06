Apple Is Trying to Kill Passwords With Touch ID- and Face ID-Based Passkeys

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Turning its focus to privacy and security, Apple on Monday showed off a new replacement for passwords coming in Safari. Called Passkeys, it's designed to securely keep biometric info for your account logins in Face ID and Touch ID.

Apple revealed Passkeys at WWDC 2022 as a new authentication feature in MacOS Ventura, coming later this year. Passkeys autogenerate unique digital codes for each website you visit in Safari, which stay on the device and can only be accessed using Face ID or Touch ID. Since they aren't stored on web servers, Passkeys can't be hacked or leaked, and users can't be tricked or phished into sharing them like passwords, which Apple says makes them stronger than two-factor authentication.

Passkeys are securely synced across Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV devices using iCloud Keychain with end-to-end encryption, according to Apple. You'll also be able to sign in to websites and apps on non-Apple devices using your iPhone -- for example, looking at a QR code using your iPhone's camera to authenticate with Passkeys.

Apple developed Passkeys as part of its work with the FIDO Alliance, which is dedicated to getting companies to move beyond passwords. Apple started working with FIDO ("fast identity online") in May, alongside Google and Microsoft, though we've yet to see what they've proposed for a future after passwords.