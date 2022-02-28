Elon Musk Activates Starlink in Ukraine Electric Car Range Change these iPhone settings Lomi Countertop Composter Euphoria Season 2 Finale Recap Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Apple Is Reportedly Working on a Foldable iPad/MacBook Hybrid

The device could have a 20-inch screen.

iPad Mini and 9th Gen iPad

The iPad Mini is shown above, but a new iPad/MacBook device could be coming in the future.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Apple could have a foldable iPad/MacBook crossover in the works, according to a Sunday newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The hybrid device was first rumored by analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who speculated it would sport a 20-inch screen. 

Gurman has since added to speculation about the dual-screen device, and suggests the foldable would include a virtual, touchscreen keyboard on one side. The device is said to have a target release date of 2026. 

Aside from this newly rumored hybrid, Apple is expected to launch a collection of new products in the coming months. This likely included the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14 as well as updated iPads and MacBooks

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. 

See also