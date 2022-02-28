Apple Is Reportedly Working on a Foldable iPad/MacBook Hybrid

Scott Stein/CNET

Apple could have a foldable iPad/MacBook crossover in the works, according to a Sunday newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The hybrid device was first rumored by analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who speculated it would sport a 20-inch screen.

Gurman has since added to speculation about the dual-screen device, and suggests the foldable would include a virtual, touchscreen keyboard on one side. The device is said to have a target release date of 2026.

Aside from this newly rumored hybrid, Apple is expected to launch a collection of new products in the coming months. This likely included the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14 as well as updated iPads and MacBooks.

