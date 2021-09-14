Apple iPad gets refreshed for 2021 with A13 chip, 12-megapixel camera, 64GB storage, $329

Apple Event

Apple announced Tuesday the latest version of its 10.2-inch iPad as part of its fall iPhone launch event. For 2020, Apple put in a faster A12 bionic chip for the 10.2-inch iPad, giving it a performance boost over the previous iPad model. Now the newest entry-level iPad will feature A13 bionic chip.

"In fact, it makes this iPad, up to three times faster than the best selling Chromebook and up to six times faster than the best selling Android tablet," said Melody Kuna, senior manager for iPad product design during the announcement.

This is a developing story. See all of CNET's coverage from today's Apple event.

While the iPad isn't nearly as popular as Apple's iPhone, it's become a more critical part of Apple's lineup during the coronavirus pandemic, with millions of customers upgrading their devices for work-from-home and remote learning setups. Showing that increased demand, Apple's posted dramatic growth for its tablet business, jumping nearly 40% so far this year. The PC market has experienced a similar boost, seemingly only limited by worldwide chip shortages that have slowed manufacturing of everything from video game consoles to Ford trucks.