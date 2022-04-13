2023 Kia Telluride Stranger Things S4 Trailer Hasbro to Buy D&D Beyond for $146M How to Fix Netflix Error Code M7111-5059 Wordle Archive Is Shutting Down You Should Try Elden Ring
Apple Faces Reported MacBook Shipping Delays as Lockdowns Impact China's Supply Chain

Delivery dates for certain models like the MacBook Pro could be delayed until June.

Alix Langone headshot
Alix Langone
2021 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro

Apple's 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple is facing production woes for its MacBook Pros, with delivery dates being pushed back into June, according to a report from Bloomberg. As a result of China's zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 outbreaks, more than 30 Taiwanese companies, including major laptop manufacturer Quanta, have stopped production in China, the news outlet reported.

For Apple's highest-end MacBook Pro, delivery times are estimated as late as June 16, while deliveries of lower-end configurations of the 14-inch MacBook Pro are set back until the end of May, Bloomberg said. The majority of other Apple laptop models like the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air haven't been impacted, and still offer same-day delivery or delivery within a few days of ordering, the report said. So far, no delays in iPhone shipments have been reported.

The latest MacBook Pros, which range in price from $999 to $6,000 or more, are powered by Apple's expanded M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Even though Apple offers a multitude of high-end configurations for MacBooks, for the average user the 13-inch MacBook Air should do the trick. For those who don't want an Air, there is also the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is available for $1,299 with 256GF of storage or $1,499 with 512GB.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on production delays.