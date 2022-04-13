Apple Faces Reported MacBook Shipping Delays as Lockdowns Impact China's Supply Chain

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple is facing production woes for its MacBook Pros, with delivery dates being pushed back into June, according to a report from Bloomberg. As a result of China's zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 outbreaks, more than 30 Taiwanese companies, including major laptop manufacturer Quanta, have stopped production in China, the news outlet reported.

For Apple's highest-end MacBook Pro, delivery times are estimated as late as June 16, while deliveries of lower-end configurations of the 14-inch MacBook Pro are set back until the end of May, Bloomberg said. The majority of other Apple laptop models like the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air haven't been impacted, and still offer same-day delivery or delivery within a few days of ordering, the report said. So far, no delays in iPhone shipments have been reported.

The latest MacBook Pros, which range in price from $999 to $6,000 or more, are powered by Apple's expanded M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Even though Apple offers a multitude of high-end configurations for MacBooks, for the average user the 13-inch MacBook Air should do the trick. For those who don't want an Air, there is also the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is available for $1,299 with 256GF of storage or $1,499 with 512GB.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on production delays.