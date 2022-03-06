Apple expected to unveil new high-end Mac Mini, 27-inch display in 2022, Kuo says

Apple

Apple is expected to introduce a new high-end Mac Mini and 27-inch external display this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Sunday. But he suggests the much-rumored Mac Pro and iMac Pro won't launch until 2023.

The predictions come as Apple prepares for its all-virtual "Peek performance" event Tuesday, in which the company is expected to show off new devices. The presentation, which will be livestreamed from Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, is rumored to reveal a third iPhone SE, as well as a revamped iPad and at least one new Mac.

Under the title "Predictions for Apple's new desktop products," a tweet from Kuo on Sunday predicted Apple's roadmap for 2022 would include a "more powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display."

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

Apple's Mac Pro first arrived in 2019, and a new a M1-powered version of the desktop tower-slash-workstation is expected to be announced in the near future. A larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options is also expected.

Apple's online-only event will be on Tuesdat at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK and March 9 at 5 a.m. AEDT.

You'll be able to stream Apple's event straight from the company's website. We'll also be following along here at CNET, where you can get all the details as well as our expert analysis as the event is happening.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.