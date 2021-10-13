Apple event live updates: Watch the 'Unleashed' Mac launch today

CNET

Macs are about to get an upgrade. Apple is expected to announce its next generation of computers today, powered by its rumored M1X chips. The new devices follow last year's M1-powered Macs, which were the first Apple lineup not powered by a chip made by Intel. Instead, Apple is using ones similar to the chips that power the iPhone, and so far has been getting positive reviews for them, too.

Apple's new Mac computers already have well-regarded battery life, and are able to run iPhone and iPad apps. This new lot is expected to use Apple's upgraded M1X chips, which are rumored to be faster and may go further to replace the "Pro" performance computers still currently powered by Intel chips.

Follow along below for our latest updates from the event.

And it begins 8 a.m. PT 8 a.m. PT Hi everyone, welcome to CNET's liveblog for Apple's second major product release event this fall. As with events for the past year and a half, Apple will be broadcasting remotely over the internet. At one point, before the delta variant of the coronavirus really started to surge, I'd wondered whether Apple would return to in-person events this fall. I started preparing in my head about whether I'd be comfortable traveling on a plane, knowing that even though I'm fully vaccinated, there's a chance I could bring the virus back to my young children. Of course, I could bring it back from the grocery store too, but getting on a plane and traveling across the country seemed like it was a different level of risk. Fortunately, while parents like me anxiously wait for the government to clear the vaccine for children, I won't have to face down that choice. Pandemic or no, CNET's team is here and ready for whatever Apple has to announce today.

All told, Apple's event promises to be interesting. It's the second big product unveiling that Apple has held this fall, and it's being held online due to the ongoing pandemic.

While the Mac will be a key product at Apple's event, and likely what most people focus their attention on, the company may have other devices to show off. Those include new lower-priced AirPods, which are rumored to be similar in design to the AirPods Pro, allowing users to change earplug tips. And a long-shot possibility is a smart headset, which Apple still hasn't publicly discussed.

When

Apple's event starts at 10 a.m. PT Monday. (That's 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST -- and 4 a.m. Tuesday AET. Sorry, Australia.)

Where

You'll be able to stream Apple's event straight from the company's website. We'll also be following along here at CNET with live video starting at 9:30 a.m. PT. We'll give you all the details and our expert analysis as the event is happening.

What we can expect

Apple's digital events are fast-paced, but they're also packed with info. And expect high production values. For the HomePod Mini announcement last year, Apple built a multifloor faux house. And last month, it brought on Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow to dramatize the capabilities of the cameras on its iPhone 13 Pro.