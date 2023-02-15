Ring Car Cam Review iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Da Vinci's Forgotten Experiments Probiotic Foods for Gut Health
Apple Delays AR/VR Headset Reveal to WWDC, Report Says

The rumored mixed-reality headset could be unveiled in June.

Oscar Gonzalez
Apple AR/VR virtual reality headset
Apple's rumored headset may be delayed. 
Apple's mixed-reality headset was rumored to come out in early 2023, but it appears the new hardware might not make its debut until June, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg

Apple is planning to unveil the AR/VR headset is at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, reported Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter." The iPhone maker typically hosts WWDC in early June.  

Apple reportedly had planned to introduce the headset in April, but decided to delay the launch after "product testing showed that both hardware and software issues still needed to be ironed out," according to Bloomberg. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Little is known for sure about Apple's AR/VR headset, although there's speculation it will have features similar to Meta's Quest Pro. Its price is rumored to be in the $3,000 range, and it could be the first of several headsets from Apple.

