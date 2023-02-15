Apple Delays AR/VR Headset Reveal to WWDC, Report Says

Apple's mixed-reality headset was rumored to come out in early 2023, but it appears the new hardware might not make its debut until June, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg.

Apple is planning to unveil the AR/VR headset is at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, reported Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter." The iPhone maker typically hosts WWDC in early June.

Apple reportedly had planned to introduce the headset in April, but decided to delay the launch after "product testing showed that both hardware and software issues still needed to be ironed out," according to Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Little is known for sure about Apple's AR/VR headset, although there's speculation it will have features similar to Meta's Quest Pro. Its price is rumored to be in the $3,000 range, and it could be the first of several headsets from Apple.

