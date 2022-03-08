Apple Debuts Mac Studio Display Monitor Starting at $1,599

Apple

Apple's March 8 "Peek Performance" event marks the debut of an all-new category of desktop computers featuring the new M1 Ultra chip, called the Mac Studio. Alongside the new desktop is a new monitor called the Mac Studio Display, which starts at $1,599 (£1,499, AU$2,499).

The company bills the new monitor as part of the "Ultimate Studio Experience." The aluminum design is all-screen with narrow borders and the ability to tilt 30 degrees, and there's an "optional" stand to increase viewing options. The monitor has 5K resolution (14.7 million pixels) and can hit up to 600 nits in brightness, Apple says. A premium nano-texture glass option adds $300 to the price tag.

The screen's claim to fame is an integrated camera and mic array, powered by an A13 Bionic chip. There's a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and Apple claims the audio quality of its six speakers is excellent. It also works with Center Stage, Apple's video-call tech that follows you round the room.

Previously the only Apple-branded monitor was the Pro Display XDR, which starts at $4,999. With a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and zone-based local dimming, it's a powerhouse for HDR, video editing and pro-level color. The last affordable monitor Apple sold was the 27-inch Thunderbolt screen from 2016; in the last few years Apple has actually been selling LG UltraFine monitors on its site.

This is a developing story.